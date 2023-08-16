Watch: Jasprit Bumrah Almost Knocks Off Ruturaj Gaikwad With A Fiery Bouncer In Nets Ahead Of 1st India vs Ireland T20I

Team India's captain for Ireland series, Jasprit Bumrah was seen steaming in at full pace against his teammates in the practice session ahead of the first T20I set to take place on Friday (August 18). Bumrah is returning to the Indian cricket team almost after a year of injury struggles. The pace sensation was in rehab of India's National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

In the latest video shared by BCCI's official social media handle, Bumrah is seen bowling to his teammates. The first ball was a stinging bouncer to Ruturaj Gaikwad, which stunned the batter—followed by a yorker to another teammate who is a left-hander (likely Yashasvi Jaiswal). (IND vs IRE: Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh And Co Kickstart Preparations In Dublin, See Pics Here)

Watch the video here:



The moment we have all been waiting for. @Jaspritbumrah93 like we have always known him. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/uyIzm2lcI9 August 16, 2023

Apart from Bumrah, the focus will be on wicketkeeper Sanju Samson who had a forgettable tour of the West Indies recently. Samson needs to make his case strong and he needs to do it very soon as Jitesh Sharma is already called up for the Ireland series to challenge him for his place while KL Rahul is also on his road to recovery.

Samson, who has occasionally batted at No. 3 for the Rajasthan Royals during the IPL, may be tried there, but there is also the big-hitting giant Shivam Dube, who has also served as a floater and was successfully utilized at that position by Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni during the IPL final.

While seniors like Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and more remain rested for the Ireland series, it is a chance for young guns like Yashasvi Jaiswal to make their case strong in this tour of Ireland. Bumrah last played an ODI match in September 25, 2022 against Australia and he is surely eyeing a place in the 2023 ODI World Cup squad with this series as a fitness test for him.