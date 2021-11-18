IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Tomorrow's 2nd T20I at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi at 7 PM IST November 19

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction India vs New Zealand T20I series

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction India vs New Zealand T20I series – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s IND vs NZ at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: After winning the first T20I, India will take on New Zealand at the IND vs NZ at JSCA International Stadium Complex on Friday. The 2nd T20I between IND vs NZ match will start at 7 PM IST – November 19. India won the 1st T20I by five wickets and only two balls to spare to take 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav were the heroes for India with the bat. Rohit got out on 49 while Suryakumar slammed a fifty. India will start as favourites again and expect them to stick the same playing XI. New Zealand will look to bounce back after loss in the first T20I at Jaipur. Here is the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs NZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20, IND vs NZ Probable XIs 2nd IND vs NZ T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs New Zealand, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs New Zealand T20I series

TOSS: The 2nd IND vs NZ T20I toss between India and New Zealand will take place at 6.30 PM IST – November 19.

Match Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex

IND vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tim Seifert, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (Captain), Martin Guptill, KL Rahul

All-rounders – Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers – Trent Boult (vice-captain), Ish Sodhi, R Ashwin, Harshal Patel

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, (wicketkeeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj

NEW ZEALAND: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (captain), Todd Astle, Lickoe Ferguson, Trent Boult

IND vs NZ Squads

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad

NEW ZEALAND: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (captain), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

