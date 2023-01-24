IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match in Holkar Stadium, Indore, 130PM IST, January 24

India head coach Rahul Dravid on Monday (January 23) denied that his team has adopted split captaincy. India are getting ready to face New Zealand in the third and final ODI match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday (January 24).

Since India’s unceremonious semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup 2022, there is speculation over the future of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the shortest format. The three have not featured in any T20 game since the World Cup semifinal against England in November, missing the series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. They will also miss the three games against the Black Caps starting this week.

In Rohit’s absence, Hardik Pandya has led the Indian T20 side and is also seen as the front-runner to captain the team in the 2024 T20 World Cup. “Not that I am aware of (India adopting split captaincy). That's a question you need to ask the selectors but as of now, I don’t think so,” Dravid said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand.

Earlier this month, Dravid himself had called for patience as the Indian T20 team goes through a rebuilding phase hinting that it could be the end of the road for the likes of Kohli, Rohit and Rahul.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match Details

Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore

Date & Time: January 24, 130pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Finn Allen

Batters: Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-captain: Michael Bracewell

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami/Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls/Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell/Henry Shipley/Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson