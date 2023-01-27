IND vs NZ: India's T20 side captain for the New Zealand series, Hardik Pandya was slammed on social media for his poor performance in the first T20I match against the Kiwis on Friday (January 27). At a crucial moment of the game, Suryakumar brought out the lofted drive over extra cover for six against Ish Sodhi in the 12th over. But on the very next ball, he was foxed by a googly from the leg-spinner and chipped straight to long-on, falling for 47. In the next over, Hardik went for the big shot against Bracewell and got trapped.

Fans questioned the India captain's decision of attacking New Zealand spinner just after losing the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. (Also READ: 'Batsman or Joker?,' Fans SLAM Rahul Tripathi for Poor Show in IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Check here)

Checkout the reactions here...

No man that was not the right time for this shot #HardikPandya #INDVsNZT20 — ARPIT MANGARAJ (@MangarajArpit) January 27, 2023

Why no is one talking about #HardikPandya? Since he started being the captain in t20, has he made any impact with the bat or bowl? Every innings i have seen he has just failed as a batter/bowler. Not sure about being a captain. #INDVsNZT20 @BCCI #NZvsIND — prashant singh (@itsjustsingh) January 27, 2023

Irresponsible of #HardikPandya to play that wild stroke despite watching the ball is turning



and the need to take deep with the quick wickets that fell earlier #INDvNZ #IndvsNZ #NZvsIND #NZvIND #CricketTwitter #cricket pic.twitter.com/aFFWihAHmK — Nasir (@Nasir0271) January 27, 2023

#hardikpandya the most overrated and waste of a player, can't imagine he is the captain of a international side. Just can play #ipl that's it#IndvsNZ — The Highwayman (@anirbanmm) January 27, 2023

Hardik Pandya 21 off 20, he want to become India's next captain — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) January 27, 2023

For India, there was a 68-run stand off 51 balls for the fourth wicket between Suryakumar Yadav and captain Hardik Pandya, followed by Washington Sundar notching up his maiden T20I fifty, keeping the hosts` in the hunt. But losing wickets at regular intervals meant India ended up at 155/9 in 20 overs.

In defence of 176, Bracewell struck on his third ball in the second over, getting a good length ball around middle stump to spin past Kishan`s outside edge and hit the off stump. In the next over, Rahul Tripathi fell for a six-ball duck off Jacob Duffy, after his attempted slog took a feather edge behind to the wicket-keeper.

Santner struck on his first ball of the match as Shubman Gill went back foot to pull a slower delivery. But the ball stopped and turned at him, resulting in the bottom edge going to square leg. With the ball turning left, right and centre, Santner managed to slip in a maiden over in the last over of power-play against an in-form Suryakumar.

The right-handed batter, who had previously hit a four off Santner and flicked a six off Lockie Ferguson, attacked Ish Sodhi by nailing sweeps through fine leg and square leg. He then feasted on short and wide balls from Blair Tickner, cutting him through the off-side twice.

When Sodhi returned in the 12th over, Suryakumar brought out the lofted drive over extra cover for six. But on the very next ball, he was foxed by a googly from the leg-spinner and chipped straight to long-on, falling for 47. In the next over, Hardik went for the pull off Bracewell and the bowler moved to his right to complete the catch.

Deepak Hooda, despite being given a life off Bracewell, was all at sea against Santner and in a bid to go big off him, he danced down the pitch. But Hooda missed the shorter delivery and saw the ball turn past his bat to be stumped for 10 in the 16th over.

The slide continued for India as Santner ran-out Shivam Mavi at the bowler`s end while Kuldeep Yadav nicked behind off Ferguson. Sundar, dropped in the 14th over off Ferguson, waged a lone battle for India, pulling Tickner for four and six respectively while hitting Duffy for six over mid-off, before taking two fours through delightful drives.

He got his fifty in 25 balls by hammering Ferguson over long-on for six in the final over. After being dropped by Sodhi, Sundar ramped straight to third man. Though Umran Malik got a four on the final ball, it wasn`t enough for India to avoid a loss.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 176/6 in 20 overs (Daryl Mitchell 59 not out, Devon Conway 52; Washington Sundar 2/22, Kuldeep Yadav 1/20) beat India (Washington Sundar 50, Suryakumar Yadav 47; Mitchell Santner 2/11, Michael Bracewell 2/31) by 21 runs. (With IANS inputs)