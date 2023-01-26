IND:176-9(20) | IND VS NZ, 1st T20 Highlights and Cricket Scorecard: New Zealand beat India by 21 Runs, take 1-0 lead in Series

After whitewashing New Zealand in the ODI series, Team India now shift their focus on the three T20Is with a number of senior players being rested. Hardik Pandya has got the opportunity to lead the Men in Blue once again and there are some exciting players in the squad available for him. New Zealand will be led by Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Mitchell Santner, who takes over from stand-in skipper Tom Latham.

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Prithvi Shaw has made a comeback to the T20I squad of India after a gap of 1.5 years and it will exciting to see who will open for the Men in Blue. Shubman Gill or Shaw? Or will both of these batters will open leaving Ishan Kishan out or maybe him going down the order. Another interesting choice Pandya has to make is between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

A few months ago, Gill was not being preferred in the T20I side. However, his impressive knocks in the ODI format has got the youngster a good chance to prove his worth in the shorter format as well. Notably, Gill played a crucial part in the Gujarat Titans' IPL 2022 winning season.

On the other hand, New Zealand are looking for revenge after being clean swept in the 3-match ODI series. The absence of key players like Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Jimmy Neesham certainly hurt the Kiwis but they will look to make a statement in the T20Is.

Check Live Scores and Updates from India vs New Zealand 1st T20 here.