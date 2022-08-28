NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2022

'Aaj sabko batting milegi', Babar Azam's team brutally TROLLED as India bowl them out for 147

Pakistan cricket team were brutally trolled on social media as the Babar Azam-side somehow managed to score 147 against India, courtesy of their number 9 batter Shahnawaz Dahani who smacked 16 runs off 6 balls at the end after 18 overs. The batting lineup of Pakistan remained silent as the Men in Blue were on top of them all the time.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 10:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

All-rounder Hardik Pandya took three crucial wickets in the middle overs while Bhuvneshwar Kumar snared four as India bowled out Pakistan for 147 in their opening Asia Cup match on Sunday (August 28). Pandya ended with figures of 3/25 in 4 overs while opener Mohammed Rizwan was the top-scorer for Pakistan with a sedate 43 off 42 balls. Senior seamer Bhuvneshwar though had the best figures of 4 for 26.

After the first innings of the blockbuster clash, fans couldn't keep calm and trolled the Men in Green for their disappointing performance. Recalling the last match in 2021 World Cup when Pakistan displayed a dominant performance with the bat not giving India a single wicket. Highlight was that skipper Babar Azam, who's currently probably the best batter of all three formats failed to lead his team while batting first.

Checkout the reactions here

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 147 all out in 19.5 overs (Mohammed Rizwan 43, Hardik Pandya 3/25, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/26). (With PTI inputs)

