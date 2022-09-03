Pakistan's spin twins, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz shared seven wickets between themselves as the Men in Green thrashed Hong Kong by 155 runs in the final Group A match of Asia Cup 2022 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday (September 2). After explosive knocks from Mohammad Rizwan (78 not out), Fakhar Zaman (53) and Khushdil Shah (35 not out), Pakistan finished at 193/2. Hong Kong were blown away by pacers and spinners to be bundled out for 38, giving the Babar Azam-led side their biggest-ever win by runs in T20Is.

After the game, Pakistan players including the likes of skipper Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and more, took some time out to have chats with the Hong Kong players post-game. The two teams also clicked some pictures and Pakistan players also signed some autographs.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of how Babar Azam and his players interacted with their opposition after the game.

Checkout the video here:

The win made Pakistan qualify for the Super Four stage from Group A while Hong Kong crashed out of the competition. It also sets up another India-Pakistan showdown in the Super Four match in Dubai on Sunday, exactly a week after meeting in the first Group A match of the tournament.

The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in their opener of the title defence following up with a Suryakumar Yadav special victory against Hong Kong in the second fixture of Group A. The continental tournament which began on August 28 in Dubai is feeding the much-awaited entertainment for the cricket fans till now.

Brief scores: Pakistan 193/2 in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 78 not out, Fakhar Zaman 53; Ehsan Khan 2-28) against Hong Kong 38 all out in 10.4 overs (Nizakat Khan 8, Shadab Khan 4-8, Mohammad Nawaz 3-5) by 155 runs