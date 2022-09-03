The Super 4s stage in Asia Cup 2022 will begin today (September 3) in Sharjah in UAE with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in the first clash on the stage. The other 2 teams to have qualified for the Super 4s are India and Pakistan. India reached the Super 4s with wins over Pakistan and Hong Kong. While Pakistan faced defeat in their first match vs India, they bounced back in style on Friday by thrashing Hong Kong. These 3 teams were part of Group A, and only 2 could continue their journey. Hong Kong was the team excluded. Likewise, in Group B, Bangladesh were knocked out after failing to secure even one win. They were beaten by Afghanistan and Sri Lanka respectively, who made it to the Super 4s.

Many fans must be confused about the Super 4 format. Some think that this the semi-final stage, like it happens in a multi-nation tournament. Wrong. These are not semi-finals. That is why this stage is called Super 4s. All four teams, in this stage, will play with each other.

"Instead of a normal semi-final phase, the teams progressing from the two groups play each other in another round robin phase. From there, the top two sides to go head-to-head in the tournament final. Points from the opening group stage do not carry over for the Super Four stage," ICC explains the Super 4 stage on their website. It means, if we take one team, say India, then they will play Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Afghanistan once in this stage of the tournament.

So all four teams in Super 4 - India, Pakistan, SL and Afghanistan - will need to ensure they win as many games as possible to increase their chances of qualifying.

Because India and Pakistan are the 2 top ranked in is stage, chances are that they will make it to final. However, one cannot rule out in-form Afghanistan team who have been unbeaten in the tournament so far. And Sri Lanka, who can punch above their weight when needed.