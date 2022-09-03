The Babar Azam-led Pakistan thrashed Hong Kong by 155 runs in their last Group A match in Asia Cup 2022 to qualify for the Super 4s on Friday night (September 2) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Pakistan will now meet India again in their first Super 4s clash on September 4 and they will be under pressure to deliver the goods after loss in the first game of the tournament against the arch-rivals. However, Pakistani wicketkeeper and batter Mohammad Rizwan is quite confident that his side will do well in the upcoming big clash vs India.

Rizwan was at his fluent best vs Hong Kong as he smashed an unbeaten 78 off 57 balls that included 6 fours and 1 six respectively. His knock helped Pakistan post a massive 193/2 in 20 overs vs HK on Friday. After bowling out HK for just 38, Men in Green qualified for the Super 4s and now the team is looking forward to the epic clash vs India on September 4.

Rizwan said that India abd Pakistan is a match that is always hugely awaited and Pakistan team cannot wait to play India again. Revenge will be on mind of Pakistan after they lost a close game in their opening contest of the tournament on August 28.

78 not out

57 balls

6 fours

1 six

"It is in front of everyone that there is always pressure when its India and Pakistan clash. People all over the world wait for this clash. The match between India and Pakistan feels like a final match to everyone. I think we need to keep this match as normal as possible. Pakistan`s confidence is high, ready for any opponent," Rizwan said.

Pakistan is missing their ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in Asia Cup. He is not taking part in the competition due to a knee injury that has forced him out of Asia Cup and the games vs Pakistan.

"No one can fill the place of Shaheen Afridi in our team. The way he has performed for Pakistan is great," Rizwan said.