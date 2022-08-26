India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant are gearing up for the much-awaited clash against Pakistan on August 28, Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Team India hit the nets on Thursday evening with all the Indian batters going for big shots hinting at their approach for the Sunday clash. Earlier BCCI shared a video of captain Rohit Sharma hitting Yuzvendra Chahal all over the park while now India's only left-handers in the squad, Jadeja and Rishabh can be seen taking on Indian bowlers in the nets.

Here's the video of Indian left-handers in nets -

Ravindra Jadeja will most likely bat in the lower order at seven while Pant could bat at four or five depending upon the situation of the match. There is very little chance of Pant warming the bench and in-form Dinesh Karthik making it to the final playing XI for the Pakistan game. Many cricket experts kept DK in the side over Pant. While the Indian team management is likely to stick with Pant. On the other hand, Jadeja who provides four overs with the ball and can hit long sixes with the bat down the order will be a valuable addition to the XI.

India's Squad

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan's Squad

Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Checkout the schedule for Asia Cup 2022 below

Group A:

India v Pakistan: 28 August, Dubai

India v Qualifier: 31 August, Duabi

Pakistan v Qulaifier: 2 September, Sharjah

Group B:

Sri Lanka v Afghanistan: 27 August, Dubai

Bangladesh v Afghanistan, 30 August, Sharjah

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, 1 September, Dubai

Super 4:

B1 v B2: 3 September, Sharjah

A1 v A2: 4 September, Dubai

A1 v B1: 6 September, Dubai

A2 v B2: 7 September, Dubai

A1 v B2: 8 September, Dubai

B1 v A2: 9 September, Dubai

Final: 11 September, Dubai

Asia Cup Live Streaming Details

In India

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Disney+ Hotstar will present the live streaming.

In Pakistan

PTV and Ten Sports are the official broadcasters of the tournament in Pakistan.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV will telecast all the matches of the tournament.

In Afghanistan

Ariana TV will present the live streaming of the tournament in Afghanistan.

In Australia

Fox Sports will present the live action of the tournament in Australia.

In New Zealand

Sky Sports will present the live action of the tournament in New Zealand.

In South Africa

In South Africa, the SuperSport network will present the live-action of the tournament.

In the USA

Willow TV will present the live action of the tournament in the USA.

In the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports will present the live streaming of the tournament.

In the Middle East

In Middle Eastern regions like UAE, OSN Sports Cricket will present the live telecast of the matches.