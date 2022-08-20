Asia Cup is all set to kick off on August 27 when Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in the tournament opener on Saturday. Sri Lanka announced a 20-member squad on Saturday with seven days to go for the multination tournament. Here we will take you through all the key details related to Asia Cup 2022.

The #AsiaCup2022 trophy was unveiled in Abu Dhabi by His Highness, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman @EmiratesCricket.



READ: https://t.co/ehXMbKWLos pic.twitter.com/jbKdg30Bh3

India's Squad

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan's Squad

Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Sri Lanka's Squad

Dasun Shanaka – Captain, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis - Wicket Keeper/Batsman, Charith Asalanka – Vice Captain, Bhanuka Rajapaksa – Wicket Keeper/Batsman, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal – Wicket Keeper/Batsman

Afghanistan Squad

Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari.

On Standby: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

Bangladesh’s Squad

Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed

Checkout the schedule for Asia Cup 2022 below

Group A:

India v Pakistan: 28 August, Dubai

India v Qualifier: 31 August, Duabi

Pakistan v Qulaifier: 2 September, Sharjah

Group B:

Sri Lanka v Afghanistan: 27 August, Dubai

Bangladesh v Afghanistan, 30 August, Sharjah

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, 1 September, Dubai

Super 4:

B1 v B2: 3 September, Sharjah

A1 v A2: 4 September, Dubai

A1 v B1: 6 September, Dubai

A2 v B2: 7 September, Dubai

A1 v B2: 8 September, Dubai

B1 v A2: 9 September, Dubai

Final: 11 September, Dubai

Asia Cup Live Streaming Details

In India

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Disney+ Hotstar will present the live streaming.

In Pakistan

PTV and Ten Sports are the official broadcasters of the tournament in Pakistan.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV will telecast all the matches of the tournament.

In Afghanistan

Ariana TV will present the live streaming of the tournament in Afghanistan.

In Australia

Fox Sports will present the live action of the tournament in Australia.

In New Zealand

Sky Sports will present the live action of the tournament in New Zealand.

In South Africa

In South Africa, the SuperSport network will present the live-action of the tournament.

In the USA

Willow TV will present the live action of the tournament in the USA.

In the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports will present the live streaming of the tournament.

In the Middle East

In Middle Eastern regions like UAE, OSN Sports Cricket will present the live telecast of the matches.