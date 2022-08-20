Asia Cup 2022: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan's Squads, Venue, Timings, Schedule, Live Streaming - All you need to know
All you need to know about Asia Cup 2022: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan's squad.
Asia Cup is all set to kick off on August 27 when Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in the tournament opener on Saturday. Sri Lanka announced a 20-member squad on Saturday with seven days to go for the multination tournament. Here we will take you through all the key details related to Asia Cup 2022.
The #AsiaCup2022 trophy was unveiled in Abu Dhabi by His Highness, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman @EmiratesCricket.
READ: https://t.co/ehXMbKWLos pic.twitter.com/jbKdg30Bh3 — Sri Lanka Cricket __ (@OfficialSLC) August 20, 2022
India's Squad
Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.
Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.
Pakistan's Squad
Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.
Sri Lanka's Squad
Dasun Shanaka – Captain, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis - Wicket Keeper/Batsman, Charith Asalanka – Vice Captain, Bhanuka Rajapaksa – Wicket Keeper/Batsman, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal – Wicket Keeper/Batsman
Afghanistan Squad
Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari.
On Standby: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf.
Bangladesh’s Squad
Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed
Checkout the schedule for Asia Cup 2022 below
Group A:
India v Pakistan: 28 August, Dubai
India v Qualifier: 31 August, Duabi
Pakistan v Qulaifier: 2 September, Sharjah
Group B:
Sri Lanka v Afghanistan: 27 August, Dubai
Bangladesh v Afghanistan, 30 August, Sharjah
Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, 1 September, Dubai
Super 4:
B1 v B2: 3 September, Sharjah
A1 v A2: 4 September, Dubai
A1 v B1: 6 September, Dubai
A2 v B2: 7 September, Dubai
A1 v B2: 8 September, Dubai
B1 v A2: 9 September, Dubai
Final: 11 September, Dubai
Asia Cup Live Streaming Details
In India
Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Disney+ Hotstar will present the live streaming.
In Pakistan
PTV and Ten Sports are the official broadcasters of the tournament in Pakistan.
In Bangladesh
In Bangladesh, Gazi TV will telecast all the matches of the tournament.
In Afghanistan
Ariana TV will present the live streaming of the tournament in Afghanistan.
In Australia
Fox Sports will present the live action of the tournament in Australia.
In New Zealand
Sky Sports will present the live action of the tournament in New Zealand.
In South Africa
In South Africa, the SuperSport network will present the live-action of the tournament.
In the USA
Willow TV will present the live action of the tournament in the USA.
In the UK
In the UK, Sky Sports will present the live streaming of the tournament.
In the Middle East
In Middle Eastern regions like UAE, OSN Sports Cricket will present the live telecast of the matches.
