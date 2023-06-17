IND vs PAK Rivalry Will Be Reignited In Canada As Harbhajan Singh, Shahid Afridi Set To Feature In Global T20 Tournament

The player draft for the much-awaited Global T20 Canada 2023 was held in a hybrid-form on Tuesday in Mumbai with representatives from each franchise joining from different parts of the globe. The league stage of the third edition of Global T20 is scheduled to begin on 20th July in Brampton, Canada and the cricket extravaganza will see 6 franchises play 25 matches over the course of 18 days.

Building up the excitement ahead of an action-packed season this year, the player draft with franchise salary-cap of USD 579,500 revealed a star-studded line-up of marquee players. Test and T20 Skipper of Bangladesh national team Shakib Al Hasan along with superstar Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell and Chris Lynn of Australia will turn up for

Montreal Tigers. Among India's most successful spinners Harbhajan Singh will headline for Brampton Wolves this season along with New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme, as per the release. Toronto Nationals will feature legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who was the at heart of Pakistan's sole T20 World title, along with New Zealand's most reliable big hitter Colin Munro while newcomers Mississauga Panthers will feature the explosive Shoaib Malik and universally acclaimed West Indian cricketing icon Chris Gayle.

Excitement levels soaring _ as Harbhajan Singh gears up to don Brampton Wolves colors in GT20 Canada Season 3 _ #GT20Canada #GT20Season3 #GameOn @harbhajan_singh @wolves_brampton pic.twitter.com/kA8C5EWB94— GT20 Canada (@GT20Canada) June 16, 2023

Boom Boom - Shahid Afridi is back in the six _

The Toronto Nationals hit a six with their marquee pick _#GameOn #GT20Canada #GT20Season3 #GT20CanadaDraft pic.twitter.com/fnBwC4TgMj— GT20 Canada (@GT20Canada) June 13, 2023

Another new entrant this year -- Surrey Jaguars will have hard-hitting right-handed opener for Nottinghamshire Alex Hales along with Pakistan's top-order batsman Iftikhar Ahamed while Vancouver Knights have named Pakistan's wicket-keeper batsman Mohammed Rizwan and Pretoria's swashbuckling batter and right-arm leg spinner Rassie van der Dussen as their marquee picks for this edition.

Each squad consists of 16 players from Full and ICC Associate Member Nations. These squads include six international players including two marquee stars, four players from Associate Nations and six Canadians. The tournament also revealed Head Coaches of each franchise who were part of the player draft on Tuesday.

The previous editions have seen stalwarts of the game featured as marquee players, including the likes of Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Brendon McCullum.

Brampton Wolves: Harbhajan Singh, Colin De Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Mark Sinclair Chapman, Usama Mir, Hussain Talat, Usman Khan, Logan Van Beek, Jan Nicolaas Frylinck, Max O Dowd, Jeremy Gordon, Aaron Johnson, Rizwan Cheema, Shahid Ahamdzai, Rishiv Joshi, Gurpal Singh Sandhu

Montreal Tigers: Andre Russel/ Shakib Al Hassan, Chris Lynn, Sherfane Rutherford, Carlos Brathwaite, Muhammad Abbas Afridi, Zahir Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan, Dipendra Airee, Kaleem Sana, Srimantha Wijeratne, Matthew Spoors, Bupendra Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Anoop Chima

Mississauga Panthers: Shoaib Malik, Chris Gayle, Azam Khan, James Neesham, Cameron Scott Delport, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahoor Khan, Tom Cooper, Cecil Pervez, Jaskarandeep Singh Buttar, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nikhil Dutta, Shreyas Movva, Praveen Kumar, Mihir Patel, Eathan Gibson

Surrey Jaguars: Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Behrendorff, Litton Kumar Das, Karim Janat, Mohammad Haris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh, Bernard Scholtz, Paragat Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Ammar Khalid, Sunny Matharu, Sheel Patel, Kairav Sharma

Toronto Nationals: Colin Munro, Shahid Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zaman Khan, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Hamza Tariq, Gerhard Erasmus, Johannes Jonathan Smit, Farhan Malik, Saad Bin Zafar, Nicholas Kirton, Armaan Kapoor, Sarmad Anwar, Rommel Shahzad, Udhaya Bhagwan

Vancouver Knights: Mohammad Rizwan, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Naveen Ul Haq, Reeza Raphael Hendricks, Corbin Bosch, Najibullah Zadran, Junaid Siddiqui, Vriitya Aravind, Karthik Meiyappan, Ruben Trumplemann, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker, Rayyan Pathan, Nawab Singh, Muhammad Kamal, Kanwar Tathgur.