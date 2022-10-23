EMOTIONAL: Rohit Sharma gets teary-eyed during national anthem before IND vs PAK, video goes viral - WATCH

Team India captain Rohit Sharma could not hold back the tears when the national anthem was played at the MCG ahead of the epic India vs Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit earlier won the toss and opted to bowl first on a track which is suitable for swing and seam bowling. Post that, the two teams walked out for the national anthem. Pakistan sang the national anthem first and then it was Indian's turn. Indian players looked emotional singing the national anthem but when it was just about to end, Rohit got emotional and a drop tear came out. His expressions were absolute gold.

Rohit's reaction to the national athem has gone viral. Twitter is in awe of such a lovely moment right before the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 contest.

Watch here:

Winning the toss, Rohit said that India have prepared well for the tournament. He said, "Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves now. We were expecting nothing less than this, hopefully we'll entertain them (the crowd). We have seven batters, three seamers and two spinners." The good news for India is that Mohammed Shami is playing. He is likely to be India's death overs specialist in the big game vs Pakistan.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi returned and he along with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf will form a threatening pace attack when the Pakistanis come to bowl. India need to bowl Pakistan out for less than 150 if they want to win the contest as batting looks tough on this MCG track. The other big change in India XI was absence of Yuzvendra Chahal as he made way for Ravi Ashwin.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh