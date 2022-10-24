How can India play Pakistan again in T20 World Cup 2022? - Check Details

After a thrilling encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, cricket fans from around the world want both teams to play one more game in this ICC T20 World Cup. It is something that would make ICC very happy. But is it possible? Can India play Pakistan again in this T20 World Cup? The answer is yes. But the probability of that happening is very low. India and Pakistan can clash against each other only in the final of the T20 WC 2022. If that is to happen both the teams will have to finish at top of the Super 12 group stage beating teams like Bangladesh and South Africa and then in the semifinals, they will have to beat probably Australia, England, New Zealand or Sri Lanka. If all these variables stir in favour of India and Pakistan, cricket fans will witness yet another epic encounter.

What is the format of ICC T20 World Cup 2022?

This year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup takes place in three stages. The First Round sees two groups of four teams participating in a round-robin. The top two teams from each group progress to the Super 12 stage. The eight nations competing in the First Round consist of the four lowest-ranked nations to have automatically qualified for the tournament at the cut-off point – Namibia, Scotland, Sri Lanka and West Indies. They will be joined by two teams from each of the Qualifier tournaments held in 2022. Ireland and UAE progressed in Qualifier A in Oman back in February, with Netherlands and Zimbabwe triumphing in Qualifier B in Zimbabwe in July. The top team from Group A and the second team from Group B enter Group 1 of the Super 12s, with the top finishers in Group B and the second-placed side from Group A going into Group 2. The Super 12 stage sees two groups of six play a round-robin, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the knock-out stage. The knock-out stage consists of two semi-finals and the Final at the MCG on November 13.

Here's the list of the full schedule of team India matches in the super 12 round -

Match 1. India Vs Pakistan - 23rd October, 1:30 PM, Melbourne

Match 2. India Vs Netherland - 27th October, 12:30 PM, Sydney

Match 3. India Vs South Africa - 30th October, 4:30 PM, Perth

Match 4. India Vs Bangladesh - 2nd November, 1:30 PM, Adelaide

Match 5. India Vs Zimbabwe - 6th November, 1:30 PM, Melbourne

Here's the list of the full schedule of team Pakistan matches in the super 12 round -

1st match, India v Pakistan, October 23, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, 1.30 pm

2nd match, Pakistan v Zimbabwe, October 27, Perth Stadium, Perth, 4.30 pm

3rd match, Pakistan v Netherlands, October 30, Perth Stadium, Perth, 3.30 pm

4th match, Pakistan v South Africa, November 3, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 1.30 pm

5th match, Pakistan v Bangladesh, November 6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 9.30 am