IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli and Babar Azam train together in nets ahead of BIG clash, WATCH

India vs Pakistan: Team India will open their ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in an explosive clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23). Both the sides played their first official warm-up games on Monday (October 17), with India winning their match by six runs but Pakistan succumbed to a six-wicket defeat at the hands of England.

Immediately after the warm-up matches, former India captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam were seen honing their skills in the nets together at the Gabba in Brisbane. While Babar skipped Pakistan’s warm-up game against England with Shadab Khan leading the side, Kohli scored 19 off 13 balls in the practice game against world champions Australia.

Kohli was, however, spectacular in the field, affecting a brilliant run-out and then took a sensational one-handed catch off Mohammed Shami in the final over of the game. A video went viral on social media in which Babar Azam and Virat Kohli are seen batting in the adjoining nets.

Kohli was happy to middle the ball in the nets and took on the short ball in an aggressive mode of approach. In the nets alongside Kohli, Babar was having his throwdowns and the Pakistan batter did take a look at Kohli when the latter was batting.

India will begin their campaign against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Bangladesh and South Africa are the other members of that group in Super 12. In another video, Gavaskar was seen helping out Pakistan’s prolific run-scorer and skipper Babar with tips.

Babar met the India batting legend during a private party, where Gavaskar gifted the Pakistani a cap signed by him, a day after his 28th birthday. The Pakistan captain greeted the former India skipper, while the latter wished him ‘Happy Birthday’.

Gavaskar was heard telling Babar, “Shot selection acchi ho toh koi problem nehi (If the shot selection is good then there is no problem). Situation ke hisaab se shot selection karein, koi problem nehi (shot selection should according to the situation).”

Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammed Yousuf, who are part of the Pakistan coaching staff, were also present alongside Gavaskar and Babar.

