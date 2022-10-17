WATCH: Virat Kohli STUNS fans with one-handed catch off Mohammed Shami in T20 World Cup 2022 warm up vs Australia

Former India captain Virat Kohli might have disappointed with the bat, scoring only 19 in the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up match against Australia but two moments of brilliance on the field turned the match on its head. Kohli picked a brilliant one-handed catch in the outfield and an equally superb one-handed pick-up to run-out Tim David as Rohit Sharma’s side stunned world champions Australia by six runs at the Gabba in Brisbane.

In the penultimate over – bowled by Harshal Patel – Tim David pushed the ball to short mid-wicket for a quick single but Kohli swooped in with a single-handed pickup and managed a direct hit to catch the Mumbai Indians and Australia all-rounder short of his crease. In the final over of the match, with Australia needing 7 to win off the last 4 balls of the match, Pat Cummins hammered Shami down the ground toward long-on.

The ball was destined to head for a six but Kohli stuck his one hand out and picked up a blinder at the long-on boundary in front of the Australian team’s dug-out to send back Cummins. Kohli’s brilliant catch set off a sensational Australian collapse where they lost their last four wickets in four balls to lose the warm up match by six runs.

Watch Virat Kohli’s brilliant one-handed catch vs Australia in the T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match here…

Shami then ran out Ashton Agar off the fourth ball of his 20th over for a duck and then bowled two incredible yorkers off the last two ball to finish with 3/4 in 1 over in an incredible Team India win. Rohit Sharma revealed that it was always the plan of Team India for Shami to bowl at the ‘death’.

“We need to improve at the death. We need to change lengths and tactics. Sometimes hitting the deck is a good option. Overall, it was a good game. It was a good pitch and their batting put pressure on us. Bowling Shami at the death was always the plan and you saw what he did,” Rohit Sharma said after the match.