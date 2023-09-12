Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir was all praise for Virat Kohli and KL Rahul after the duo smashed tons in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash vs Pakistan on Monday. Kohli struck a fine 122 off just 94 balls while Rahul hit a super 111 off 106 balls in his comeback match. Kohli was quicker of the two, finishing wiht a strike rate of 129.79. Kohli struck 9 fours and 3 sixes in the match. Not to forget, both the batters went back unbeaten.

India received a huge blow at the start of the match when captain Rohit Sharma informed that Shreyas Iyer was not playing because of a back spasm. But Rahul's fitness and touch must have cheered up Team India management. Opening batters Rohit and Shubman Gill too struck half-centuries which is good news for Indian team.

Praising Kohli's knock, Gambhir said that no words are big enough to describe Kohli's feat. He was speaking on Kohli surpassing 13,000 ODI runs in international cricket. Only five cricketers have scored more than 13000 runs in ODIs. They are Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting and Sanath Jayasuriya. Kohli is the fifth one to achieve the landmark. "Virat Kohli is incomparable. He has scored 13,000 ODI runs. He has done it in quick time. Not many batters have scored 13000 runs in ODIs. You got to praise him for the achievement and the hundred. The more you praise him, the less it is," said Gambhir to Star Sports.

Gambhir praised KL Rahul as well. He said that not just him, the entire country and the management is happy to see him back like this. Gambhir added that it is not easy to make a comeback like that after being out of the game for more than five months. In case you did not know, Rahul had injured his thigh in IPL 2023 and missed out the remainder of the tournament. He underwent an operation in London too.

Kohli had great words for Virat after his hundred. He said, "Me and KL are both conventional cricketers, we don't try fancy stuff but we can get a lot of purchase through good cricket shots. Great partnership and good signs for Indian cricket. Very happy for him to come back to ODI cricket in that manner."