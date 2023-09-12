Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Will India Qualify For Final, Pakistan Get Knocked Out If Remaining Games Get Washed Out?

After India beat Pakistan by a massive margin of 228 runs, the pressure has increased on the Men In Green to qualify for the final of Asia Cup 2023 set take place in Colombo on September 17. After the group clash between the two sides was washed out, India beat Pakistan by a massive margin to collect the first points of the Super 4s. Pakistan too have won the two points after beating Bangladesh earlier in the Super 4 stage. At the same time, defending champions and hosts Sri Lanka too have 2 points. But the NRR decides which teams sits where in the points table.

In the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Points Table, India are atop with 2 points from one match. Men In Blue have NRR of 4.560. Sri Lanka come next with 2 points and NRR of 0.420. Pakistan have NRR of -1.892 and sit on the third spot. Bangladesh, on fourth, have been knocked out already.

What happens if remaining Super matches are washed out?

There are three more matches left in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup. India play Sri Lanka on Monday followed by Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on September 14. India and Bangladesh take on each other on September 15. There are no reserve days kept for these matches. And all of them to be played at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. The weather in Colombo has not been friendly for a cricket match since last few days. It has been raining constantly and the India vs Pakistan clash could take place only because of the reserve day.

If all these matches get washed out, three teams will be placed on 4 points each and then the NRR will decide, which two get through to the final. In that case, as told above, India and Sri Lanka will be the finalist with 4 points and better NRR than Pakistan. The two extra points that the teams will be because in each of the two washed out matches, the points will be shared.

It's time for one of the most celebrated Asian rivalries of all time! The hosts have won more Asia Cup encounters, than they have lost against their neighbors. Which direction will the tides turn this time? _#AsiaCup2023 #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/6ZDHefTc7e— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 12, 2023

Babar Azam's Pakistan, hence, will be hoping that all matches are played as it gives them more chances to qualify for the final. The big loss to India might turn out to be a huge blow to them eventually if weather does not favour them. Having said that, the weather for the India vs Sri Lanka looks perfect for a full game. Let's see how this week pans out in Asia Cup.