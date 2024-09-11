In the mid-2000s, a series of charity matches was played called the Afro-Asia Cup. It was played between the Asian XI and African XI with the first cup being held in 2005 while the second was played in 2007. The likes of Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Zaheer Khan, Shoaib Akhtar, Anil Kumble, and Shahid Afridi got to play in the same team for Asia. On the other hand, for Africa big names like Shaun Pollock, Jacques Kallis, and Tatenda Taibu played for the same team.

As per a report in Forbes, the Afro-Asia Cup is likely to be revived as "it is being looked at again". "Personally, I am very hurt that it (Afro-Asia Cup) didn't happen," Damodar told me.

"There was not adequate momentum through the ACA, but it is being looked at again. I think it was basically a lack of understanding and not buying into the concept," ex-African Cricket Association chair Sumod Damodar told Forbes.

"Our members are regretting it. It needed to be pushed by Africa."

If at all the tournament resumes, there’s a chance that Virat Kohli and Babar Azam can play together or Shaheen Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah can partner in the middle while bowling. It was back in 2012-13 when India played a bilateral series against Pakistan. The two teams have not taken part in Tests against each other since 2007.

"These matches could break down barriers that are there politically," Damodar said.

"Cricket can help build the bridges rather than burn it up. I don't personally believe that players are antagonistic against each other, so I'm sure they would be up for it."

One of the reports that emerged in 2022 said that there was a proposal between Jay Shah, the Asian Cricket Council chair, and then African Cricket Association chair Sumod Damodar to resume the tournament.

"With Mahinda now on the ICC board and Jay Shah running the ICC, that could bring a bit more momentum to this cause," Damodar said.

"Both of them have always been proactive in trying to make this happen."