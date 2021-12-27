IND vs SA 1st Test: Chicken Chettinad, Paneer Tikka - Pic of Team India's lunch menu on Day 2 goes viral

The Day 2 of the ongoing first Test between India and South Africa got abandoned due to persistent rain on Monday at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. The start of play was delayed due to continuous rain and day two had to be called off eventually without being a ball bowled.

However, during the interval, the cameras caught a display board where India's lunch menu was mentioned. The pic of the mouth-watering lunch menu includes Broccoli Soup, Chicken Chettinad, Lentils, Lamb Chops, Pepper Sauce, Vegetable Kadai, and Paneer Tikka for Indian players.

The picture of the menu went viral soon on social media as it inspired hilarious reactions. Check out some of the reactions here:

Aisa khana kha ke poora din khelne ka man kaise karta hai? https://t.co/GoTT5Nq08a — Shreyansh Singh (@Shreyanshlaw) December 27, 2021

Inka badhiya hai mid-day meal mil gaya ek ball bhi nahi khela Aaj. Muft ka kha rahe hai Hari Om https://t.co/nWmrwM02PX — Nishith (@Nicks103) December 27, 2021

Talking about the match, Virat Kohli's side had dominated Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against the Proteas here at the SuperSport Park with the visitors' score reading 272/3 at stumps.

KL Rahul (122*) and Ajinkya Rahane (40*) are unbeaten at the crease and India would be hoping for a strong show from the batters on Day 2.

Mayank Agarwal scored 60 runs and shared an opening stand of 117 runs with KL Rahul. Skipper Kohli was also looking good at the crease but he gave away his wicket to Lungi Ngidi after playing a 35-run knock.

"It is truly special, every hundred really takes something out of you and gives you joy. There are so many emotions you go through when you score a hundred. You bat for 6-7 hours, those are the kind of innings that stand out and as players, we really cherish these. This is what is expected out of me. Once I got off to a good start, I started enjoying my batting and I did not think too far ahead," Rahul told BCCI.TV.

"Preparation has been really good, all the batters that batted on Day 1 were really focused. I just try to stay in the moment when I am out there in the middle. I have surprised myself with how calm I have been, my focus has always been to stay in the moment and react to the ball that is bowled. Really happy that I could finish the day on a good note," said Rahul.