South Africa received a major blow ahead of the second T20I against India at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Sunday as their opening batsman Quinton de Kock got injured. South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma revealed during toss that the opener hand injury. Heinrich Klaasen replaced de Kock in the playing XI while Tristan Stubbs missed out and Reeza Hendricks gets a game.

"We will have a bowl first. We don't know how the wicket will play. It was easier to bat second in the last game. You can chase anything with smaller boundaries. You need to stay in the fight as batters. We have two forced changes; QDK has a hand injury and Stubbs misses out, Klaasen and Hendricks come in," Temba Bavuma said after winning the toss.

On the other hand, after losing his second consecutive toss, Rishabh Pant said, "We would have bowled first as well. The track is really nice. We would want to have a big score on this. There weren't many things we did wrong in the last game, just a bit of execution was off and we will do better today. We are playing the same team."

Teams

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Full Squads

India Squad: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks