India vs South Africa

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Virat Kohli, other India players sweat it out in nets during intense training session - WATCH

Head coach Rahul Dravid was seen supervising while skipper Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha were among those attending the training session.  

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Virat Kohli, other India players sweat it out in nets during intense training session - WATCH
Team India Test skipper Virat Kohli (Source: Twitter)

Ahead of the second Test against South Africa, Team India hit the nets for an intense training session at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

Taking to Twitter, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video and some pictures from the training ground and wrote.

Head coach Rahul Dravid was seen supervising while skipper Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha were among those attending the training session.

 

Earlier in the first Test, visitors defeated South Africa by 113 runs on the final day of the game on Thursday. India has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

Mohammed Shami picked five wickets in the first innings before completing 200 scalps in the longest format of the game on Tuesday. In the second innings, Shami dismissed three South African batters to help India win the game.

Team India will be locking horns with South Africa for the second Test on January 3 in Johannesburg.

India vs South AfricaVirat KohliTeam IndiaIND vs SA 2021
