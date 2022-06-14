Rishabh Pant's Team India faced back-to-back defeats against Temba Bavuma's South African side in the ongoing five-match T20I series. In the first game, it was Rassie van der Dussesn while in the next it was Heinrich Klaasen who stole the game away from Team India. In both the games Pant was let down by the poor bowling performances so it is likely that we could see one of Umran Malik or Arshdeep Singh make a debut for India in the 3rd T20I.

Avesh Khan is likely to make way for one of the debutants. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls in the powerplay while Harshal Patel has his expertise of bowling in the death overs. India need someone who can take wickets in the middle overs. Umran Malik, who played for SRH in the IPL 2022, picked 24 wickets in 14 games while bowling after the powerplay overs. He could be India's answer to the wicketless middle overs.

On the other hand, Quinton de Kock who missed out on the last game due to a niggle is likely to make comeback for the South African side in the third T20I. Heinrich Klaasen, who replaced de Kock will not de dropped after a superb innings in the last game. Reeza Hendricks could be dropped to play de Kock in the third T20I of the series.

Predicted Playing XI

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Squads

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram