IND vs SA, 4th T20I: Ishan Kishan misses out on breaking THIS Virat Kohli record

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 08:47 PM IST

IND vs SA, 4th T20I: Ishan Kishan misses out on breaking THIS Virat Kohli record

India opening batsman Ishan Kishan, who is opening the batting for Team India in the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa, was chasing a record held by former India captain Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in the fourth T20I. Ishan needed just 47 runs to claim the record for fastest Indian to 500 T20I runs. However, the southpaw failed to grab the record as he was dismissed for 27 by South African pacer Anrich Nortje in the sixth over of the first innings.

Ishan played 26 balls and scored 27 runs with the help of three fours and a six. He was dismissed on the first ball of Nortje's spell when he nicked the ball to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. Ishan, who made his T20I debut a year ago, has established himself as one of the most destructive batsmen in T20 cricket. Kishan has so far accumulated 480 runs from 14 T20I innings at an average of 36.92 and a strike rate of over 130.43. He also has four half-centuries to his name. 

More to follow...

