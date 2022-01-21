IND vs SA: Lord Shardul Thakur memes pour in after all-rounder's cameo in 2nd ODI

Team India opted to bat first in first ODI after winning the toss and posted 287/6 on the board, thanks to fifties from skipper KL Rahul and Rishbah Pant.

After Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli fell in quick succession, the onus was on Pant and Rahul to build a good stand. They put on more than hundred runs for the third wicket, completing half-centuries in the process.

But wickets fell in bundles again, as Pant, Rahul and Shreyas Iyer fell within a short frame of time.

Shardul Thakur and Venkatesh Iyer then steadied the ship. Iyer was stumped on 22 but Thakur went on to play a good hand of 40 runs off 38 balls that included 3 fours and 1 six.

The knock helped India post a good total on the board.

As soon as he finished, twitter was flooded with Lord Shardul Thakur memes again, praising the all-rounder for his batting efforts.

We have brought some of them here for you:

