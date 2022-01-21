हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

IND vs SA: Lord Shardul Thakur memes pour in after all-rounder's cameo in 2nd ODI

Team India opted to bat first in first ODI after winning the toss and posted 287/6 on the board, thanks to fifties from skipper KL Rahul and Rishbah Pant. 

Shardul Thakur (Source: Twitter)

After Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli fell in quick succession, the onus was on Pant and Rahul to build a good stand. They put on more than hundred runs for the third wicket, completing half-centuries in the process. 

But wickets fell in bundles again, as Pant, Rahul and Shreyas Iyer fell within a short frame of time. 

Shardul Thakur and Venkatesh Iyer then steadied the ship. Iyer was stumped on 22 but Thakur went on to play a good hand of 40 runs off 38 balls that included 3 fours and 1 six. 

The knock helped India post a good total on the board. 

As soon as he finished, twitter was flooded with Lord Shardul Thakur memes again, praising the all-rounder for his batting efforts. 

We have brought some of them here for you: 

