IND vs SA: Marco Jansen receives maiden ODI call-up as Proteas announce squad for one-day series

South Africa announced their ODI squad for India with left-arm seamer Marco Jansen receiving his first call-up to the One-Day squad.

Pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the series after not recovering sufficiently from his hip injury and is continuing with his rehabilitation.

Wayne Parnell and Zubayr Hamza are retained from the Netherlands ODI tour while Dwaine Pretorius makes a welcome return in the all-rounder arsenal alongside Andile Phehlukwayo and Parnell.

Proteas ODI squad vs India:

Seamer Marco Jansen receives his maiden #Proteas ODI squad call-up as Temba Bavuma returns to captain the side for the #BetwayODISeries against India __ Wayne Parnell, Ryan Rickelton, Sisanda Magala and Zubayr Hamza retain their spots _ #SAvIND #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/BCbg9nZbNH — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 2, 2022

Temba Bavuma (captain, Imperial Lions), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain, Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper, Momentum Multiply Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Marco Jansen (Gbets Warriors), Janneman Malan (Gbets Paarl Rocks), Sisanda Magala (Imperial Lions), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Wayne Parnell (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Six Gun Grill Western Province).

The ODI starts on 19 January with first game scheduled to be played at Paarl. The second ODI, on January 21, will be played at the same venue before the action moves to Cape Town on 23rd for the last match of the tour.