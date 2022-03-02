IND vs SL, 1st Test: Series records, head to head and crowd attendance at PCA stadium, all you need to know

India will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st Test after they completed a clean sweep over the neighbours in the T20 series.

Before the first ball of the first Test is bowled, here's everything you need to know about the Test match and series:

Where is the 1st India vs Sri Lanka Test set to take place?

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

The capacity of the ground is 25,000 and BCCI has allowed 50 percent attendanace of all five days of the match, which is 12,500. This Test will be Virat Kohli's 100th Test while it will also be Rohit Sharma's 1st Test as captain.

When does the Test match start?

The 1st Test will be held from March 4 to 8 and the play starts at 09:30 a.m. local time (0400 GMT).

Squads:

India (World ranking: 3)

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KS Bharath (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Sourabh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka (World ranking: 7)

Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya.

History:

Previous series in India

Series: 8

India wins: 6

Sri Lanka wins: 0

Draws: 2

Previous series all venues

Series: 16

India wins: 9

Sri Lanka wins: 3

Draws: 4

Series

Remaining Tests:

Second Test, March 12-16: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

