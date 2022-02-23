IND vs SL: A quick look at Lucknow's BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium's T20I records

After thrashing West Indies twice in ODIs and T20Is, Rohit Sharma's men will be ready to battle it out against spirited Sri Lankans.

India start as favourites as they play at home and are in great form. However, Sri Lankans have shown immense improvement over the years.

India and Sri Lanka have played 21 T20Is so far against each other. India have won 14 of them and Lanka 6 with one match ending in no result.

Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the first of the three T20s.

Let's look at some of the T20 records at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium:

- So far , the Lucknow's BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium has hosted 4 T20Is. The past record suggests that the team batting first had an advantage here as in all foru matches, team batting first has registered victories. the team batting first has won all the 4 four matches here.

- The highest score at Lucknow's cricket stadium is 195/2, which was made by India . The lowest is 147/7 by Afghanistan.

- The average score at this venue is 166.

- Best bowling figure at Lucknow's cricket stadium? It belongs to Afghanistan's Karim Jennat who finished with 5 for 11 against the West Indies.

- How many games has India played at the Lucknow's cricket stadium? The answer is one. They played a match against the West Indies and won it too.

- The only series win at Lucknow's cricket stadium belongs to Afghanistan. It was their homeground in 2019 whe they had beaten West Indies 2-1 in a three-match T20I series.