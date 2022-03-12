IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND VS SL 2nd Test at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2:00 PM IST March 12

After winning the first match convincingly, India will look for a 2-0 sweep against Sri Lanka, when the two sides meet in the second and final Test, which will be played under the lights, here from Saturday.

A dominating win by an innings and 222 runs in the first Test in Mohali consolidated India's fifth position in the World Test Championship standings but they will be looking to move further up with a win in Bengaluru.

It will be India's third day-night pink-ball Test at home, following matches in Kolkata against Bangladesh (November 2019) and Ahmedabad against England (February 2021). India won both those Tests inside three days.

Though India won the last match easily, the pink-ball Test presents a whole different set of challenges and will also keep hosts on their toes. The Rohit-Sharma-led side can't afford a home slip-up at this juncture of the Test Championship cycle and it should motivate them to maintain their intensity.

Notably, India have made one change to the squad with Axar Patel replacing Kuldeep Yadav. Patel, who last played against New Zealand in November, has recovered from his shin injury as well as Covid-19 and could slot right into the playing XI in place of Jayant Yadav.

On the other hand, the struggling Sri Lanka team suffered a massive blow going into the match. Pathum Nissanka, who top-scored for the visitors with an unbeaten 61 in the first innings, has been ruled out of the second Test, due to a back injury.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Match Details

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Date & Time: March 12th to 8th, 2.00 PM IST onwards

Live Stream & TV Timing: Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app.



India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin (vc), Suranga Lakmal

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Probable Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel/ Mohammad Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama