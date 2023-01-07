topStoriesenglish
IND vs SL: 'GOAT of T20', Fans go crazy as Suryakumar Yadav hits century against Sri Lanka in 3rd T20I

Fans on social media could not hide their excitement after Suryakumar Yadav punished the Sri Lankan bowling attack in the third and final T20I of the series

Last Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 08:46 PM IST

IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Netizens could not keep calm after Suryakumar Yadav displayed some 'no mercy' batting skills against Sri Lanka in India third and final T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday (January 7). Nicknamed as 'SKY', the right-hander left the Dasun Shanaka-led side clueless during his fiery knock and toyed with them hitting them all over the park. SKY smacked 9 sixes and 7 fours all over the park to guide India to a mammoth total of 228 runs after 20 overs.

Sri Lanka bowlers tried everything to get him out but he outfoxed them with some brilliant T20 STYLE batting.

Checkout the reactions here...

Suryakumar hit an unbeaten 112 off 51 balls. Batting first, India lost Ishan Kishan (1) early but the likes of Shubman Gill (46), Rahul Tripathi (35) and Suryakmar propped up the hosts with a barrage of big hits at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Tripathi's runs came off just 16 balls and included five fours and two sixes. But the evening truly belonged to Suryakumar, who smashed seven fours and nine sixes. (Axar Patel SMASHES record-breaking FIFTY: Meet his BEAUTIFUL fiance Meha, in PICS)

Brief scores:

India: 228/5 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 112 not out, Shubman Gill 46, Rahul Tripathi 35). (With PTI inputs)

