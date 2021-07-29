IND vs SL: India record third lowest T20I total, birthday boy Wanindu Hasaranga steals the show

Shikhar Dhawan's decision to bat first in the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday backfired as the Men In Blue could only accumulate 81/8 in their respective 20 overs.

This was India's third lowest total in the shortest format of the game, after 74/10 vs Australia in 2008 and 79/10 vs New Zealand in 2016.

Lowest T20I totals for India:

74 vs Aus Melbourne 2008

79 vs NZ Nagpur 2016

81/8 v SL Colombo RPS 2021 *

92 vs SA Cuttack 2015

Meanwhile, this was also the lowest total by a full member in a T20I after batting for 20 overs. West Indies' 79/7 against Zimbabwe is the lowest in this category.

Lowest team totals batting out all 20 overs (Full Member teams):

79/7 WI v Zim Port of Spain 2010

81/8 Ind v SL Colombo RPS 2021 *

85/9 Ban v Pak Dhaka 2011

85/8 Ire v WI Kingston 2014

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, who is also celebrating his 24th birthday, with a record-breaking spell. The spinner completed his four-over quota with clinical figures reading 9/4. He removed Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad in his first over and also dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Varun Chakravarthy in the middle overs.

Best T20I figures on birthday:

4/9 Wanindu Hasaranga v Ind Colombo RPS (29 Jul 2021)

4/21 Imran Tahir v Net Chittagong (27 Mar 2014)

3/23 Yuvraj Singh vs SL Mohali (12 Dec 2009)

* Full Member teams

Only three Indian batsmen could manage the double-digit score with number seven Kuldeep Yadav being the best with his 23-run unbeaten knock. Such was the dominance of the home bowlers that India hit only four boundaries in entire 20-over innings.

- with PTI inputs