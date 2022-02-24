हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ind Vs SL

IND vs SL: Here's why Ruturaj Gaikwad is not playing 1st T20

Dashing T20 opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the 1st T20 due to a wrist injury. 

IND vs SL: Here&#039;s why Ruturaj Gaikwad is not playing 1st T20
(Source: Twitter)

Dashing T20 opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the 1st T20 due to a wrist injury. 

Indian captain Rohit Sharma said at the toss that Gaikwad was supposed to play but is not playing due to a wrist issue. 

BCCI tweeted an update on opener's injury: "Ruturaj Gaikwad complained of pain in his right wrist, which is affecting his batting. He was unavailable for selection for the first T20I. The BCCI Medical Team is examining him."

Indian management will be hoping it is not a big issue as if Gaikwad is seriously injured then he will be ruled out of the series and will join the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar who are already out due to their respective injuries. 

In the 1st IND vs SL T20I, Lankans won the toss and opted to field first. Sanju Samson has returned to playing XI while Jasprit Bumrah comes back from rest as well. Deepak Hooda was handed his T20 debut as well.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ind Vs SLIndia vs Sri Lanka 2022India vs Sri LankaCricketRuturaj GaikwadRohit Sharma
Next
Story

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Live Score and Update: Rohit, Kishan off to solid start

Must Watch

PT7M49S

Russia Ukraine War: Russia's attack is not a war - China