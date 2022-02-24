IND vs SL: Here's why Ruturaj Gaikwad is not playing 1st T20

Dashing T20 opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the 1st T20 due to a wrist injury.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma said at the toss that Gaikwad was supposed to play but is not playing due to a wrist issue.

BCCI tweeted an update on opener's injury: "Ruturaj Gaikwad complained of pain in his right wrist, which is affecting his batting. He was unavailable for selection for the first T20I. The BCCI Medical Team is examining him."

Indian management will be hoping it is not a big issue as if Gaikwad is seriously injured then he will be ruled out of the series and will join the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar who are already out due to their respective injuries.

In the 1st IND vs SL T20I, Lankans won the toss and opted to field first. Sanju Samson has returned to playing XI while Jasprit Bumrah comes back from rest as well. Deepak Hooda was handed his T20 debut as well.