IND vs SL: Virat Kohli could join this elite list if he scores 100 in his 100th Test

All eyes will be on former Indian captain Virat Kohli when he takes the field in his 100th Test match.

Kohli was expected to play the 100th Test of his career in Cape Town, which was the third Test of the series vs South Africa.

However, it was not to be as he rested in the second Test of the series due to back spasm.

He will now play it in Mohali when India take on Sri Lanka in the first of the two Tests from March 4.

The good news is that BCCI has allowed 50 percent spectators to attend the milestone match.

Kohli fans would be hoping he hits the elusive 71st international ton in his 100th Test.

If he does so, Kohli will join an elite list of cricketers who have hit a century in their 100th Test.

Take a look at this list below:

- England's Colin Cowdrey was the first batter to score a 100 on his 100th Test match. He did it against Australia at Birmingham in the year 1968.

- Second on the list is Pakistan's Javed Miandad, who slammed 145 against India in Lahore in 1989.

- West Indian Gordon Greenidge slameed 149 against England at St. Johns in 1990, becoming only the third batter to do so.

- England's wicketkeeper and batter Alec Stewart scored 105 against West Indies in the year 2000 at Manchester.

- Former Pakistan captain Inzamam Ul Haq is also on the list. He scored 184 in his 100th Test, against India in Bengaluru in 2005.

- Ricky Ponting hit twin tons in his 100th Test. This was against South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground in 2006.

- South Africa Graeme Smith is also in this elite list. He scored 113 against England at The Oval in 2012.

- Next on the list is another South Africa batter Hashim Amla, who scored 134 against Sri Lanka in Johanneburg in 2017.

- The last man to score the 100 in their 100th Test is England Test captain Joe Root, who achived this feat by scoring 2018 against India in 2021 at Chennai.