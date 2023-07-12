IND vs WI 1st Test: Shubman Gill Breaks Silence On Batting At Number 3

Shubman Gill, the young Indian batter informed that it was him who chose to bat lower in the order. He also informed that he doesn't consider the duty of a number three batter as being all that different from an opener. At number three, Gill would step into Cheteshwar Pujara's shoes beginning with the two-Test series against the West Indies.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, a rookie, will open the series' first game alongside Rohit Sharma.

"They (Team management) asked me where I wanted to bat, and I said I wanted No. 3. It is a position where I want to consolidate," Gill told host broadcasters ahead of the opening Test between India and West Indies.



Gill said the experience of opening for India would come handy at number three.

"It is always good to play with the new ball. I have the experience with the new ball, and when you're batting at No. 3, it is not very different although it is a little bit of a difference," he added.

Asked if he already started feeling like a senior player, he said: "Not really. Roles are different. Definitely not feeling that way."

Coming off a rare month-long break, Gill has had a superb 2023 where the Gujarat Titans opener won the IPL Orange Cap by amassing 890 runs in 17 matches.

He also scored a maiden IPL hundred this season, thereby becoming the first to score a century in Tests, ODIs, T20Is and IPL in the same calendar year.

Having started the year with an ODI double against New Zealand, Gill carried the form into T20Is when he scored a century against the same team.

"I really enjoyed the one-month break, spent time with my family. This is my first time in Barbados it was, also first time in Dominica. We came here much before, had good training."

About Gill's batting reshuffle, skipper Rohit said the young batter discussed that with coach Dravid.

"Gill will play at No. 3 because he himself wants to play at that position. He discussed with Rahul (Dravid) and told him that 'I've played all my cricket at 3 and 4, I think I can do better for my team if I bat at No. 3'."

"It becomes good for us also, we got a left-hander. Indian cricket desperately needed a left-hander. We found Yashasvi Jaiswal he looks very promising. Let's hope he (Jaiswal) performs for his team and makes the spot his own," the skipper added.