IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Match Start Delayed Due To THIS Bizarre Reason - Watch

As the hosts chose to bat first at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday with an eye towards winning the match, both teams made their respective adjustments for the third Twenty20 International of the five-game series between India and West Indies. India made two changes for the match that needed to be won and entered the pitch hoping to prevent a 17-year low. All of the players were compelled to leave the pitch shortly after the two teams took position for the third T20I encounter, with skipper Hardik Pandya attempting to start the attack. The third game was delayed for the most absurd reason ever before it began. The groundstaff forgot to mark the 30-yard circle and for that reason the start was delayed.

West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and opted to bat in the third game of the five-match T20I series against India here at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday.

The hosts are leading 2-0, and have a chance to seal things in the third T20I with a couple of games to spare. India are set to face West Indies in the third T20I match which could potentially decide the fate of this series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been handed his T20I cap, and will make his India debut in the format against West Indies on Wednesday. ('What A Story,' Fans Go Crazy As Yashasvi Jaiswal Makes T20I Debut For India)

Speaking at the time of toss, West Indies captain Rovman Powell said, "We'll bat first. Looks a little slow wicket. Holder in the last game picked up a niggle to his knee. He misses out, Chase comes in. Guys are excited, we are on the doorstep of history. They have such quality players, have to keep them on their toes. If you become predictable, they will destroy you."

India captain Hardik Pandya said, "Don't mind chasing. Obviously would've preferred to bat looking at the surface. Might get slower. It is what it is. Pooran has been batting very well. Would like to keep things simple to him, rather than trying a lot of things. Two changes, Yashasvi makes his debut, Kuldeep comes in for Bishnoi. Ishan misses out."