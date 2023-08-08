'What A Story,' Fans Go Crazy As Yashasvi Jaiswal Makes T20I Debut For India

India's young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal made his debut for the Men in Blue in T20 cricket on Tuesday against West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. WI captain Rovman Powell won the toss and opted to bat in the third game of the five-match T20I series against India.

The hosts are leading 2-0, and have a chance to seal things in the third T20I with a couple of games to spare. India are set to face West Indies in the third T20I match which could potentially decide the fate of this series.

Fans could not keep calm after the news of Jaiswal's debut and they were just delighted to see the Rajasthan Royals star ready to play for India. The boy who once sold 'paani puri' is playing for India today is one of the biggest success stories that will ever come across.



Checkout the reactions here:

Wake up babe, Sir Yashasvi bhupendra Jaiswal is making his T20 International debut. A historical date in the history of Indian Cricket pic.twitter.com/jNVbmLRhjZ — Prtham (@77thHundredWhen) August 8, 2023

Best wishes to Yashasvi Jaiswal for his T20I debut.



Just shine like you did in the Test series with your captain Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/dvGyozneOv August 8, 2023

From there to here.. Go well Jaiswal! pic.twitter.com/lZ1x9unvcO Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 8, 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his Test debut on 12th July.



Yashasvi Jaiswal making his T20i debut on 8th August.



A West Indies tour to remember for Yashasvi pic.twitter.com/jnVBxU4swd Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 8, 2023

Speaking at the time of toss, West Indies captain Rovman Powell said, "We'll bat first. Looks a little slow wicket. Holder in the last game picked up a niggle to his knee. He misses out, Chase comes in. Guys are excited, we are on the doorstep of history. They have such quality players, have to keep them on their toes. If you become predictable, they will destroy you."

India captain Hardik Pandya said, "Don't mind chasing. Obviously would've preferred to bat looking at the surface. Might get slower. It is what it is. Pooran has been batting very well. Would like to keep things simple to him, rather than trying a lot of things. Two changes, Yashasvi makes his debut, Kuldeep comes in for Bishnoi. Ishan misses out."

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Obed McCoy.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mukesh Kumar.