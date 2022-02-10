हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma loses cool over Yuzvendra Chahal's laziness in the field - WATCH

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was not a happy man on Wednesday (February 9) when one of his teammates, Yuzvendra Chahal, showed laziness in the field. 

IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma loses cool over Yuzvendra Chahal&#039;s laziness in the field - WATCH
(Source: Twitter)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was not a happy man on Wednesday (February 9) when one of his teammates, Yuzvendra Chahal, showed laziness in the field in the 2nd ODI

At the start of the 45th over of the innings, when Rohit was setting the field for spinner Washington Sundar, Chahal did not move as swiftly to the fielding position Rohit had asked him to go as the captain wanted. 

The laziness in Chahal made Rohit angry and he did not shy away from showing it to the spinner. What he told him was caught on the camera and also recorded on the stump microphone. 

Rohit screamed at Chahal: "Kya hua terko? Bhaag kyun nahi raha hai theek se? Chal udhar bhaag (What happened to you? Why are you not running properly? Go and field there (long-off)."

WATCH the video here:

Rohit was brilliant as a captain on Wednesay, leading his troop well as India managed to defend a small total of 237 runs, bowling out West Indies for 193 to seal the series. 

India were asked to bat first and they did not start well, losing Rohit early. Rishabh Pant, who was promoted as opener, did not do much. Virat Kohli had another off day. But Suryakumar Yadav struck a fifty to take India to a good total. 

Pacer Prasidh Krishna shone with the ball as he finished with four wickets. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketIndia vs West IndiesIndia vs West Indies 2022Rohit SharmaYuzvendra ChahalInd Vs WI
Next
Story

Ranji Trophy 2022: Yash Dhull, India U19 WC winning captain, named in Delhi squad

Must Watch

PT7M55S

DNA: Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai exposed on hijab controversy