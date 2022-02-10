IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma loses cool over Yuzvendra Chahal's laziness in the field - WATCH

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was not a happy man on Wednesday (February 9) when one of his teammates, Yuzvendra Chahal, showed laziness in the field in the 2nd ODI.

At the start of the 45th over of the innings, when Rohit was setting the field for spinner Washington Sundar, Chahal did not move as swiftly to the fielding position Rohit had asked him to go as the captain wanted.

The laziness in Chahal made Rohit angry and he did not shy away from showing it to the spinner. What he told him was caught on the camera and also recorded on the stump microphone.

Rohit screamed at Chahal: "Kya hua terko? Bhaag kyun nahi raha hai theek se? Chal udhar bhaag (What happened to you? Why are you not running properly? Go and field there (long-off)."

Rohit was brilliant as a captain on Wednesay, leading his troop well as India managed to defend a small total of 237 runs, bowling out West Indies for 193 to seal the series.

India were asked to bat first and they did not start well, losing Rohit early. Rishabh Pant, who was promoted as opener, did not do much. Virat Kohli had another off day. But Suryakumar Yadav struck a fifty to take India to a good total.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna shone with the ball as he finished with four wickets.