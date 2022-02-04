हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

IND vs WI: Kohli looks happy, Rohit gives pep talk during 1st nets session - CHECK PICS

 The Indian team on Friday carried out its first extensive training session ahead of the three-match ODI series against the visiting West Indies.

IND vs WI: Kohli looks happy, Rohit gives pep talk during 1st nets session - CHECK PICS
(Source: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: The Indian team on Friday carried out its first extensive training session ahead of the three-match ODI series against the visiting West Indies.

On Thursday, the team had a light session where the players had been accompanied by trainers.

On Friday however, barring the trio of Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer, all the players and support staff were present for training after testing negative for COVID-19.

The players practiced under lights and it was a full-fledged session.

It is understood that head coach Rahul Dravid introduced young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi to the players.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and others batted at the nets while the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav, who is making a comeback to the ODI team, and Yuzvendra Chahal rolled their arms overs.

There was a smile on Virat Kohli's face during the nets session as the former captain is set to play for the first time under the new leadership of Rohit Sharma. Rohit was seen giving a pep talk to the players ahead of the first training. 

Pacer Mohammad Siraj and all-rounder Shardul Thakur also bowled in the nets.

Opener Mayank Agarwal is in isolation for three days and will be an option for the opening game if KL Rahul isn't available.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who can also open the innings, was also added to the ODI squad.

A COVID-19 outbreak had hit the Indian cricket team on Wednesday as three players -- senior opener Dhawan, reserve opener Gaikwad and middle-order batter Shreyas -- had tested positive for the virus during their mandatory isolation period before the start of the series.

Four more cricketers, including net bowler Navdeep Saini, had also tested positive for COVID-19. Saini is on the stand-by list.

The remaining three who tested positive for the virus are non-playing members -- fielding coach T Dilip, security liaison officer B Lokesh and masseur Rajeev Kumar.

The Indian team assembled in Ahmedabad on January 31 for the three ODIs against the West Indies.

The series starts in Ahmedabad on Sunday with India's 1000th ODI match but it is now a foregone conclusion that Dhawan, Ruturaj and Shreyas will be missing the rubber as they will have to undergo a week-long isolation and then return with two negative RT-PCR tests. 

With PTI inputs

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketVirat KohliRohit Sharmaindian cricket teamBCCIIndia vs West Indies 2022Ind Vs WIIndia vs West Indies
Next
Story

Virat Kohli set to break another Sachin Tendulkar RECORD in 1st ODI vs West Indies

Must Watch

PT11M22S

Congress leader Ajay Rai gives very shameful statement on PM Modi and CM Yogi