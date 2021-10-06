हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India women vs Australia women

IND W vs AUS W: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur eyes rare series win on Australian soil

India's T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday vowed to go all out against Australia in the three-match series, saying they need to win it at all cost.

IND W vs AUS W: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur eyes rare series win on Australian soil
India T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur (BCCI/File Photo)

Back into the side after missing the ODIs and one-off Test match Down Under, India's T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday vowed to go all out against Australia in the three-match series, saying they need to win it at all cost. India lost the three-match ODI series 1-2 before drawing the historic pink ball Test.

But Harmanpreet missed both the ODIs and Test due to a thumb injury and having recovered now, she is desperate to draw the curtains on the tour with a rare series win under her belt. "It is unfortunate that I missed the ODIs and Tests but if I had more days between ODIs and the Test match, I could have recovered and played. But it is past now," Harmanpreet said on the eve of the first T20 International at Gold Coast on Thursday. "We now just want to go all out and win the series at any cost. These three matches are very important for us." 

Harmanpreet said getting an opportunity to play all three formats during a tour is a great sign for women's cricket as a whole.

"Earlier we used to play mostly ODIs and T20s but now we are getting the opportunity to play all the three formats which is good for us. I feel everybody should get equal opportunity," she said. "Before this series we played against South Africa and England after almost a year but I can say that we are now in great shape."

"Playing back-to-back cricket helps in improvement of the team in all fields."

Harmanpreet said it was tough for any player to play cricket amid the pandemic while living in bio-secure bubbles. "We didn't get to play cricket for the last one year and than we got the opportunity. But it was tough to live in bio-bubbles, spending long time away from friends and family and follow all rules and regulations. But that is how it is," she said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India women vs Australia women
Next
Story

Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar bowls at Islamabad club, fans get nostalgic - WATCH

Must Watch

PT2M11S

Toys bought online are doing more harm than good to children