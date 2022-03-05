IND women vs PAK women ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

Team India-led by Mithali Raj will play its first match of the ongoing Women`s 50-over World Cup on Sunday as it locks horns against Pakistan.Team India was the runner up in the 2017 edition and the performance in that event is one big reason for the rising popularity of women`s sport in the country.

However, this being Mithali`s last ICC event, the team would want to send the trailblazer on a high.The side won both its warm-up games against South Africa and West Indies, but there are plenty of areas that need fixing.

The bowling unit let the side down in the series against New Zealand, and it was only Jhulan Goswami doing the bulk of the work.India failed to defend scores of 270+ on two occasions against New Zealand and it is a big concern heading into the marquee event.The batting side was able to show good performances and the total of 250+ has been breached five times in the last seven games. Harmanpreet Kaur`s form has been a concern but she managed to score a fifty against New Zealand and then a century against South Africa in the warm-up game.Shafali Verma`s form has been a worry but the side would desperately want the swashbuckling opener to find form and take her side to a good total in the powerplay overs.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rich Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh.

Pakistan: Aliya Riaz, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar, Anam Amin, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu.

Here is all you need to know about India Women vs Pakistan Women:

When and what time will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Pakistan Women start?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Pakistan Women will be played on March 6 (Sunday) at 06:30 AM IST.

Where will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Pakistan Women take place?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Pakistan Women will be held at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Which channel will telecast the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Pakistan Women​ in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Pakistan Women will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Pakistan Women in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Pakistan Women will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

With ANI inputs