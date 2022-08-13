NewsCricket
MS DHONI

Independence Day 2022: MS Dhoni changes Instagram DP to a tricolour, fans say 'he is a true patriot'

PM Narendra Modi has asked fellow citizens to change their DP to a tricolour on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. Indians have taken this appeal to heart and are changing their DPs to 'tiranga'. Dhoni too changed it to a tricolour to show respect to the motherland. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 11:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Independence Day 2022: MS Dhoni changes Instagram DP to a tricolour, fans say 'he is a true patriot'

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni had not changed the Display Picture of his Instagram account for more than 2 years. But it finally changed to a tricolour on the occasion of India's 75th year of Independence. The government of India is marking the occasion by celebring 'Azadi ka amrit mahotsav' with PM Narendra Modi asking citizens to change their DP to a tricolour. Indians have taken this appeal to heart and are changing their DPs to 'tiranga'. Dhoni too changed it to a tricolour to show respect to the motherland. Not to forget, Dhoni had not changed his Instagram DP for years as he is not a social media person anymore. However, this time he made an exception as this gesture is for the country. 

The DP also has a quote. It reads: 'I am blessed to be a bhartiya'. 'Bhartiya' is hindi for Indian. 

Check out his DP here.

Fans are mighty impressed by Dhoni's gesture, calling him 'a true patriot' and the 'the greatest son of Mother India'. 

Check out their reactions here. 

Not to forget, Dhoni also holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army. After the 2019 World Cup semifinal loss, he trained with the Parachute Regiment for more than a month. He often says that had he not been a cricketers, he would have loved to serve the nation as a defence personell. He has made several visits to border areas as well to spend time with the army men protecting the country. In 2018, Dhoni received the prestigious Padma Bhushan award, and he wore his Territorial Army uniform to receive the honour from hands of then president Ram Nath Kovid. 

Live Tv

MS DhoniMS Dhoni new Instagram DpMS Dhoni tricolour dpIndepencdence Day 2022Team India

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022