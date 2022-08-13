Former Indian captain MS Dhoni had not changed the Display Picture of his Instagram account for more than 2 years. But it finally changed to a tricolour on the occasion of India's 75th year of Independence. The government of India is marking the occasion by celebring 'Azadi ka amrit mahotsav' with PM Narendra Modi asking citizens to change their DP to a tricolour. Indians have taken this appeal to heart and are changing their DPs to 'tiranga'. Dhoni too changed it to a tricolour to show respect to the motherland. Not to forget, Dhoni had not changed his Instagram DP for years as he is not a social media person anymore. However, this time he made an exception as this gesture is for the country.

The DP also has a quote. It reads: 'I am blessed to be a bhartiya'. 'Bhartiya' is hindi for Indian.

MS Dhoni changes his Instagram DP for Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/Ucznok9OFg August 12, 2022

Fans are mighty impressed by Dhoni's gesture, calling him 'a true patriot' and the 'the greatest son of Mother India'.

Not to forget, Dhoni also holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army. After the 2019 World Cup semifinal loss, he trained with the Parachute Regiment for more than a month. He often says that had he not been a cricketers, he would have loved to serve the nation as a defence personell. He has made several visits to border areas as well to spend time with the army men protecting the country. In 2018, Dhoni received the prestigious Padma Bhushan award, and he wore his Territorial Army uniform to receive the honour from hands of then president Ram Nath Kovid.