indian cricket team

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar marries Vaishali Visweswaran, Sunrisers Hyderabad send wishes

On Wednesday (January 27), the Sunrisers Hyderabad shared a glimpse of the wedding and wished their star cricketer all the very best for his new journey. Shankar, who made his debut for India in 2018 in T20Is, was a part of the 2019 World Cup squad. 

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar marries Vaishali Visweswaran, Sunrisers Hyderabad send wishes
India all-rounder Vijay Shankar ties the knot. (Source: Twitter)

Team India all-rounder Vijay Shankar tied the knot with his fiancee Vaishali Visweswaran on Wednesday. Shankar had announced his engagement last year in August, just ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season in UAE. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and other colleagues had also congratulated him following the news of his engagement.

On Wednesday (January 27), the Sunrisers Hyderabad shared a glimpse of the wedding and wished their star cricketer all the very best for his new journey. “Sending our best wishes to @vijay_41 on this very special day! May you have a happy and blessed married life #SRHFamily #OrangeArmy #SRH,” read the message from the Hyderabad-based franchise on Twitter.

Shankar, who made his debut for India in 2018 in T20Is, was a part of the 2019 World Cup squad. Of late, he has not been a regular part of the national side. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder was not picked for the recently-concluded Australian tour.

He would be expected to play a big role in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. It is unsure where will the 14th season take place as of now.

The BCCI has said that India would be the first priority for hosting IPL. It has also stated that for that to happen, it needs the clearance of the government of India.

Meanwhile, the Indian team will take on England in a full-fledged series starting with the first Test in Chennai on February 5.

