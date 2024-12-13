The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Women's Selection Committee announced on Friday India's 15-member squad to face the West Indies in three T20Is and three ODIs over the next two weeks. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side, with Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Renuka Singh Thakur, Minnu Mani, and Priya Mishra included in both formats.

Nandini Kashyap, Sajana Sajeevan, Raghvi Bist, and Radha Yadav feature in the T20I squad but miss out on the ODIs. Pratika Rawal, Tejal Hasabnis, and Tanuja Kanwer will replace them for the ODIs, as per ICC.

Yastika Bhatia, Shreyanka Patil, and Priya Punia - who suffered a knock on her knee in the second ODI against Australia - miss out due to injury concerns. All three T20Is will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, while the ODIs will be held at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

India's most recent ODI assignment against Australia ended in a 3-0 sweep in favour of the hosts, denting India's chances in the ICC Women's Championship. They will now look to collect points against the West Indies and then Ireland.

T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Nandini Kashyap, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Deepti Sharma, Sajana Sajeevan, Raghvi Bist, Renuka Singh Thakur, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav

ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Renuka Singh Thakur

Fixtures:

1st T20I - Sunday, 15 December

2nd T20I - Tuesday, 17 December

3rd T20I - Thursday, 19 December

1st ODI - Sunday, 22 December

2nd ODI - Tuesday, 24 December

3rd ODI - Friday, 27 December.