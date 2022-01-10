हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India missed Virat Kohli the batsman and skipper in Johannesburg Test, says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir advised KL Rahul to be more aggressive as a captain and learn as quickly as he can after the loss in the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Team India Test captain Virat Kohli bats in the nets in Cape Town. (Source: Twitter)
Team India Test captain Virat Kohli bats in the nets in Cape Town. (Source: Twitter)

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir said that India missed Virat Kohli, the batsman and the skipper, in the Johannesburg Test. Kohli was ruled out of the second Test at the last moment due to an upper back spasm and opener KL Rahul took the responsibility of captaincy. India lost the Test by seven wickets and an opportunity to win the series in South Africa.

“India definitely missed Virat Kohli the batsman and the captain. He is so experienced and things turn simpler for experienced captains because they have been around for a long time. Steve Smith, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma, these are the type of batters you miss. And it is difficult to find their replacement no matter what form they are in,” said Gambhir on Star Sports

Gambhir advised Rahul to be more aggressive as a captain and learn as quickly as he can. “The more time he spends, the better he will learn, but the faster he learns the better it is. This is not like ODI or T20I captaincy, which is far easier because you don`t have to focus much on-field placements. In Test cricket you need to buy the wickets, sometimes even gamble with your choices,” he said.

Ravichandran Ashwin the best Indian bowler I have ever faced: Marnus Labuschagne

World No. 1 Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne on Monday (January 10) said that Ravichandran Ashwin is the best Indian bowler he has ever faced in his career. Labuschagne was doing a Q&A session on Twitter when a fan asked him about the best Indian batter and bowler he has faced in his career. To this, Labuschagne replied: “Virat and Ashwin.”

Labuschagne is currently the number one ranked Test batter in the world and he is followed by Joe Root and Kane Williamson. Kohli is on the ninth spot in the Test rankings while Ravichandran Ashwin is the number two ranked bowler in the longest format.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins is the number one ranked bowler in the world. Stuart Broad and James Anderson batted out the final two overs on Day 5 as the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England ended in a draw here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The five-match series stands 3-0 in favour of Australia and the fifth game will begin on Friday in Hobart and it will be a day-night contest.

(with agency inputs)

