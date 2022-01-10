Jasprit Bumrah says ‘Cape Town brings back special memories’ ahead of 3rd Test vs South Africa

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is glad to be back at Newlands in Cape Town as one of the country’s premier fast bowlers, four years after making his Test debut at the same venue. Seeking their first series win in South Africa, India will lock horns with the hosts in the series-deciding third Test here from January 11-15, and Bumrah will be expected to play a pivotal role with the ball.

“Cape Town, January 2018 – is where it all began for me in Test cricket. Four years on, I’ve grown as a player and a person and to return to this ground brings back special memories,” Bumrah tweeted after the team’s first training session at the venue.

The 28-year-old Bumrah made his Test debut here in 2018 and took four wickets in the match. However, including that of AB de Villiers. The Indian team lost that match but Bumrah took a five-wicket haul in the Johannesburg Test to help the visitors to a fine win. He finished that series with 14 wickets in three matches.

He has since grown into the team’s leading pacer, picking up more than 100 wickets in oversees conditions. Overall, Bumrah has taken 107 wickets in just 26 matches and played a role in India's major wins in England and Australia. Interestingly, Bumrah has only played two Test matches at home so far.

Seeking to win their first-ever series on South African soil, India began the rubber on a rousing note, winning the opener at Centurion by 113 runs before succumbing to a seven-wicket defeat in the second Test at Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, India Test captain Virat Kohli hit the nets on Sunday and if his cover drives and off drives were any indication, he could return for the decisive third match against South Africa after missing the second game due to a back spasm. The Indian team began training for the third and final Test hoping to recover from the defeat in Johannesburg and claim their maiden series win in the Rainbow Nation.

“We are here at the picturesque Cape Town. #TeamIndia begin preparations for the 3rd Test,” the BCCI tweeted along with a picture of the Indian camp after the visiting players hit the ground running at the magnificent Newlands Stadium.

The third Test is scheduled to be played here from January 11-15. If Kohli is declared match fit, Hanuma Vihari will make way for the Indian talisman.

“It’s GO time here in Cape Town. #TeamIndia all set and prepping for the series decider,” the BCCI wrote in another tweet alongside a host of pictures including Kohli batting at the nets.

