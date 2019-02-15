हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Australia

India squad for ODIs,T20Is against Australia announced; KL Rahul returns to side

The BCCI on Friday announced the squad for the home series against Australia with batsman KL Rahul included in the side once again, following quality performances for India A against the England Lions. 

India squad for ODIs,T20Is against Australia announced; KL Rahul returns to side
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

The BCCI on Friday announced the squad for the home series against Australia with batsman KL Rahul included in the side once again, following quality performances for India A against the England Lions. 

Rahul and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were suspended by the CoA following sexist remarks and subsequently had their provisional suspensions lifted recently.  

The 16-man ODI squad for the 1st and 2nd ODI against Australia consists of Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MSD (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul. 

The BCCI further announced the squad for the remaining three ODIs with the side comprising of Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MSD (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant. 

On the other hand, the Indian squad for the T20I series comprises of Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande. 

Tags:
India vs AustraliaVirat KohliJasprit BumrahVijay ShankarYuzvendra Chahal
Next
Story

India women's team coach WV Raman keen on improving Smriti Mandhana's 'patience'

Must Watch

PT1M55S

5W1H: India withdraws ''Most Favoured Nation" status from Pakistan

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close