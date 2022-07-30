Deepak Chahar is all set to make his comeback for Team India after 5 months as the Men in Blue will take on Zimbabwe in the ODI-series beginning on August 18. The CSK player is India's premier all-rounder in white-ball cricket along with Hardik Pandya, who can be a proven fast bowling all-rounder fitting in the Rohit Sharma-led India squad. The main question was about Virat Kohli of whether he will play the series against Zimbabwe or not following his bad form.

Chahar played his recent international match in February 2022 at home against the West Indies. He suffered a hamstring injury in the series and since then he trying to recover at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He was picked by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022 mega auction however he could not get fit for the season. (IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma breaks BIG records, surpasses Virat Kohli on THIS list - Check Stats)

Former India captain Virat Kohli was rumoured to make a comeback in the ODI squad after being rested for the ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. It would've been the first time that Kohli would play an ODI series against Zimbabwe. Notably, Virat played his last ODI against Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup in Australia.

Team India are currently performing well even with missing their talismanic right-hander who is also the former captain of the side. India have cleansweeped West Indies in the ODI series 3-0 and have taken a 1-0 lead in the T20I series as well. (Loop continues: Virat Kohli TROLLED again after yet another failure in IND vs ENG 2nd ODI)

#TeamIndia for 3 ODIs against Zimbabwe: Shikhar Dhawan (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar. July 30, 2022

Checkout the India squad for Zimbabwe series below:

India Tour of Zimbabwe Schedule:

August 18: IND vs ZIM 1st ODI at Harare

August 18: IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI at Harare

August 18: IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI at Harare