Loop continues: Virat Kohli TROLLED again after yet another failure in IND vs ENG 2nd ODI
Virat Kohli was trolled after his dismissal in the second ODI match between India and England
Virat Kohli’s recent form has been the hot topic of the town for quite a while now. The cricket world is currently divided into two nations – one is backing the former India skipper and the other is criticising him asking the authorities to drop the right-hander from the Indian squad. On Thursday (July 14), Kohli was once again dismissed for 16 (25) in the second ODI between India and England at Lord’s and the war between his fans and critics fueled up once again.
Earlier, England's fan group Barmy Army took a dig at the former India skipper after it was announced that he is not featuring in the first ODI against England. Virat Kohli did not feature in the first ODI against England at the Kennington Oval, London on Tuesday as he suffered a groin injury during the third and final T20I of the series. At the toss, India skipper Rohit Sharma made it clear that Virat had a groin injury and thus the BCCI medical team is monitoring his injury.
Checkout the reactions of Kohli's dismissal here...
It’s a routine process #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Z2tv6FGBpE— Naveen Krishnamraju (@NaveenKRaju22) July 14, 2022
I can't stop supporting you
Doesn't matter how many times you fail #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/660wRQGPS3 — vr4cinemas (@vr4cinemas) July 14, 2022
I'm in love with a fairytale... even though it hurts #ViratKohli #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/a7CqoPkpzl — Tanishq (@ItsMeTanishq) July 14, 2022
Sanju Samson fails in one match,
INCONSISTENT.
Virat Kohli fails multiple times,
KING WILL BE BACK.#SanjuSamson #ViratKohli #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/ou20jWkniq — Tanmay (@SirDinda_jr) July 14, 2022
as usual #ViratKohli and @coolfunnytshirt both choked. #ENGvIND #ENGvsIND #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/M6eTS1KHOz — Kiran (@tweetsbyhk) July 14, 2022
