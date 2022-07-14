Sri Lanka is going through a terrible time at the moment with their economy crashed and the political situation in turmoil. There are protests all over the country against the government and some protests have been violent as well in some parts of the country. In this scenario, questions are being raised on the country's hosting rights of Asia Cup 2022. Will Sri Lanka be able to host a multi-nation tournament at a time when country is going through its biggest economic crisis with people suffering for basic needs? And if not Sri Lanka, then will India act as an alternative venue to host the event?

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said that the board will keep monitoring the situation in the island nation amid the ongoing political and economic crisis there."I cannot comment at the moment (about the possibility of India hosting the event). We will keep monitoring (the situation in Sri Lanka). Australia is playing there. The Sri Lankan team is also doing well. I cannot comment at the moment. Let us wait for a month," the BCCI president told ANI.

Not to forget, Sri Lanka had recently hosted Australia for a multi-format series. The series was highly competitive and saw good cricket from both sides. Australia won the T20I series 2-1, the ODI series was won by Sri Lanka 3-2, while the Warne-Murli Trophy in Tests was shared after the two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw. Sri Lanka are also going to host Pakistan in a two-match series that kickstarts on July 16 at Galle International Stadium. These series involve just 2 teams whereas the Asia Cup will have 6 teams - Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and one more Asian team—possibly the UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, or Hong Kong. Who will guarantee the safety of these teams when protests are igniting in the country, is a big question.