close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs West Indies

India tour of West Indies could start in first week of August

As per the ICC's Future Tours Programme, India were scheduled to tour the West Indies after the World Cup for a full tour comprising two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.

India tour of West Indies could start in first week of August
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

India's tour of the West Indies could start in the first week of August as Cricket West Indies has agreed to the BCCI's request of pushing back the tour of the Caribbean by a couple of weeks.

The Indian team was tentatively scheduled to reach the Caribbean island immediately after the World Cup final on July 14. However, the BCCI might have wanted the Indian players to have a break before the tour, which the CWI was happy to entertain.

As per the ICC's Future Tours Programme, India were scheduled to tour the West Indies after the World Cup for a full tour comprising two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the tour is likely to commence in the first week of August and run till September 4. The final dates for the tour along with the venues will be finalised by CWI at its board meeting on May 13.

CWI also wanted a clear window for the Caribbean Premier League, which has now also been rescheduled, owing to the shift in the India tour itinerary. 

Originally, the seventh edition of the CPL was slotted from August 21 to September 27. As per the revised dates, the tournament will now be played between September 4 and October 12.

Tags:
India vs West IndiesICC World CupBCCICricket West Indies
Next
Story

IPL 2019, Chennai vs Delhi: Latest Updates

Must Watch

PT3M54S

5W1H: Shiv Sena's demand for burqa ban opposed by BJP